London, May 18 : England's pace-bowling stalwart James Anderson has revealed that he had entertained self-doubts after being dropped from the side that toured the West Indies for a three-Test series, and that he was seriously considering quitting the sport. Anderson and pace-bowling partner Stuart Broad were shockingly dropped from the Caribbean series under then skipper Joe Root, with many believing that the duo was made the scapegoat for England's dismal performance in the Ashes Down Under. James Anderson Declares Himself Fit for England Selection; Saqib Mahmood Injury Brightens Veteran Seamer’s Chance.

Anderson has now been quoted as saying by mirror.co.uk that he confided to his family about his self-doubts and arrived at the conclusion that he wanted to continue playing Test cricket. "I definitely questioned it (whether to continue playing or quit). I asked myself, 'do I want to carry on?' And you do start questioning other things when something like that happens. Is it something that I've done around the group (in the dressing room)?" Anderson was quoted as saying in the report.

"That is the one thing you start thinking about, but with the cricket I'm pretty confident that I'm doing ok. I think the longer time went on the more I just wanted to play. I talked it through with my family and they saw it as I did. I've still got more to give the game whether it is Lancs (county side Lancashire) or England. I've still got the ability to take wickets and I want to still do that," added the veteran seamer, who has played 169 Tests and taken 640 wickets -- the highest by any seamer in the world. On Monday, Anderson declared himself fit for selection as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) looks set to announce the squad for the three-Test series against New Zealand, beginning at Lord's on June 2. Dwayne Bravo, Chennai Super Kings All-Rounder, Reveals His Childhood Dream of Playing for West Indies.

Anderson's return could turn around the fortunes of the England side, which currently sits at the bottom of the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with just one Test victory in the last 12 months. The 39-year-old has given some decent performances in the three county matches he has played for Lancashire over the past month, with the seamer picking up 11 wickets at an average of 19.54. "It's been so much fun and I'm really enjoying playing cricket (for Lancashire) at the minute," he added.

