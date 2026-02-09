Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Team Creates History, Qualify for First-Ever Ranji Trophy Semi-Final

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) have etched their name into the record books of Indian domestic cricket by qualifying for the Ranji Trophy semi-finals for the first time in their history. In a tense finish on Day 4 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, J&K defeated powerhouse Madhya Pradesh (MP) by 56 runs. The victory marks the culmination of a dominant season for the northern side, who remained unbeaten throughout the league stage before taking down the 2021-22 champions on their home turf. Which Team Will Auqib Nabi Play for in IPL 2026?

The hero of the match was undoubtedly pace spearhead Auqib Nabi, who followed up his sensational first-innings haul of 7/40 with another clinical performance in the second innings (5/70). Nabi, who recently secured a multi-crore IPL contract with Delhi Capitals, finished with match figures of 12 for 110, dismantling the MP top order at crucial intervals.

Left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq provided the perfect foil, picking up vital wickets in the middle session to prevent the hosts from building a match-winning partnership. Despite a fighting effort from the MP lower order, the pressure of chasing 291 on a deteriorating Day 4 surface proved too great.

While the bowlers stole the headlines, the foundation for the win was laid by a gritty 10th-wicket partnership in J&K's second innings. Resuming from a precarious position, Vanshaj Sharma (54)* and Sunil Kumar (26) added 65 invaluable runs for the final wicket.

This stand pushed J&K’s total to 248, setting Madhya Pradesh a target of 291. Without this tail-end resistance, the target would have likely been within comfortable reach for the hosts' experienced batting line-up.

Match Summary: J&K vs Madhya Pradesh (Quarter-Final)

Innings Team Score Key Performer 1st Inn J&K 194 Shubham Khajuria (60) 1st Inn MP 152 Auqib Nabi (7/40) 2nd Inn J&K 248 Kuldeep Sen (4/65) 2nd Inn MP 234 Auqib Nabi (5/70)

Result: Jammu and Kashmir won by 56 runs.

Before today, J&K had reached the quarter-finals on four occasions but had always fallen short of the final four. This victory is seen as a significant milestone for the region, reflecting the recent investments in local infrastructure and the emergence of high-quality talent capable of competing with Elite-level teams.

J&K will now face the winner of the Mumbai vs Karnataka quarter-final in the semi-finals, moving one step closer to an unprecedented Ranji Trophy title.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2026 01:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).