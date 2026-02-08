Jammu & Kashmir all-rounder Auqib Nabi Dar has emerged as one of the standout stories of the IPL 2026 auction. The 29-year-old pacer, who entered the Abu Dhabi auction with a base price of Rs 30 lakh, sparked an intense bidding war between four franchises before eventually being sold for INR 8.40 Crore. Auqib Nabi Scores Maiden List-A Hundred To Help Jammu and Kashmir Notch Win Over Hyderabad in VHT 2025-26.

Which Team Will Auqib Nabi Play for in IPL 2026?

The pursuit of the uncapped seamer was one of the most competitive segments of the mini-auction. Delhi Capitals opened the bidding at his base price, but they were quickly challenged by the Rajasthan Royals

As the price soared, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and SunRisers Hyderabad also joined the fray. The bidding eventually narrowed down to a straight contest between Hyderabad and Delhi, with the latter finalising the deal at 28 times Nabi's original base price. The move makes Nabi the most expensive player ever to hail from the Jammu & Kashmir region.

Performances In Domestic Cricket

Nabi’s high valuation follows a series of exceptional performances in Indian domestic cricket. During the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, he finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the country, claiming 44 wickets at an average of 13.93.

His form has remained consistent into the current 2025-26 season. Today, Nabi claimed a sensational seven-wicket haul against Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-finals, helping Jammu & Kashmir dismiss their opponents for 152. His ability to swing the ball at a high pace has made him a vital asset in red-ball and white-ball formats alike. Who Is Auqib Nabi? Know All About Jammu and Kashmir All-Rounder Picked By DC for INR 8.40 Crore In IPL 2026 Auction.

Auqib Nabi Rocks Madhya Pradesh

Sumptuous Seven 🔥 Watch 📽️ Rampant Auqib Nabi's skillful spell of 7/40 against Madhya Pradesh that helped his team take a crucial first-innings lead 👌 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/jKbUTUi1lO#RanjiTrophy| @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/NSSuLMnYnb — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 8, 2026

Looking Ahead To IPL 2026

At Delhi Capitals, Nabi is expected to bolster a pace attack that includes international stars like Mitchell Starc and T Natarajan. While primarily known for his right-arm medium-fast bowling, Nabi has also shown potential with the bat.

Capitals' management will be hoping the Baramulla-born pacer can replicate his domestic wicket-taking ability on the swifter tracks of the IPL, providing much-needed depth to their local bowling contingent.

