PSL 2020: Darren Sammy Named Head Coach of Peshawar Zalmi for Next Two Seasons, Wahab Riaz to Take Over As Captain

Darren Sammy (Photo Credits: Twitter|@PCB)

West Indian cricketer Daren Sammy was announced as the head coach of Pakistan Super League side Peshawar Zalmi on March 5, 2020 (Thursday). The 36-year-old will take over the duties from Muhammad Akram, who will continue his role with the team as their Cricket Director and bowling coach. Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz had led the side for a few games this season, will now take over as the permanent captain. Despite of this mid-season change, Sammy is expected to be a part of the playing squad for the remainder of the season. Darren Sammy Set to Become a Pakistani? Peshwar Zalmi's Captain Applies for Nation’s Citizenship.

Muhammad Akram, who is now the director, didn’t rule out Sammy taking part in the remaining games. ‘Daren is very close to my heart, and the Zalmi family's heart’ Akram said. ‘It took a little persuading to come to this decision. Daren will be the new head coach of Peshawar Zalmi starting today for the next two years. His contract is already as a playing coach, so if the committee feels he's in form to play, he can take the field as well. But from today, he is head coach first.’ He added. How to Watch Pakistan Super League 2020 Live Streaming Online in India and Bangladesh.

Darren Sammy has been playing for the team since the 2015-16 season and was the side’s regular captain before this change. This has been a difficult season for the West Indian as he has scored 44 runs and picked up just one wicket in the tournament so far. Peshawar Zalmi themselves have been underwhelming, winning two of their six games and are placed fifth in a six-team group.

Sammy’s contract with the team is currently as a playing coach, hence he can play for the team when required during the rest of the campaign. The West Indian’s role, strictly as the head coach of Peshawar Zalmi starts from next season as he has agreed upon a two-year deal with the club.