Kapil Dev Looks Dapper in his Bald New Avatar, Impresses His Former Teammate Chetan Sharma (See Pics)

Kapil Dev (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Change is an inevitable part of life and at times it can bring out the ugliest alterations in life. But when you have someone like Kapil Dev shedding off his hair and trying out a new look, change is quite classy. Yes! The former Indian captain has shed off his hair and has gone bald. The recent look has impressed the netizens and also his old teammate Chetan Sharma who took to social media and posted pictures of the former Indian captain. The former Indian bowler further praised Kapil Dev for his new avatar. Kapil Dev Rejects Shoaib Akhtar’s Idea of India vs Pakistan Series Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Says, ‘India Does Not Need Money, Why Put Cricketers’ Lives in Danger?’

In one of the snaps, Kapil Dev was seen donning black shades and posed for the snaps donning a black blazer. Needless to say that the former Indian captain looked super handsome in the snaps as they went viral on social media. Chetan Sharma posted a few more pictures with the caption, “Nice to see Kapil Paji in different avatar.. Fantastic pics. Kapildev #stayhome.” Check out the post by Chetan Sharma.

Kapil Dev was recently in the news for disagreeing with Shoaib Akhtar for conducting a three-game series between India and Pakistan amid coronavirus crisis. According to the Rawalpindi Express, the money raised from the match should be given away to the government of the two nations i.e India and Pakistan to help fighting coronavirus. But Kapil Dev did not like the idea and said that India does not need anybody’s help and conducting a match wouldn’t be a wise idea especially when the people have been asked to stay at homes.