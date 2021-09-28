Kolkata Knight Riders would aim to return to winning ways when they face a mighty Delhi Capitals side on Tuesday. The match would be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and would begin at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). After taking the UAE leg of IPL 2021 by storm with emphatic wins over Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders' winning run was ended by Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. Now with the playoffs fast approaching, Eoin Morgan's men would hope to once again play with the same vigour and energy when they face Delhi Capitals. And they would need to put their best foot forward to topple Rishabh Pant's side. The latter have been dominant throughout the season and they are subsequently closing in on a spot in the playoffs. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

With wins over Sunrisers and Hyderabad, Delhi look a settled outfit, aiming to go all the way this time after losing last year's final. With Shikhar Dhawan providing them good starts and a solid lineup behind him, Delhi's batting looks very strong. Also, with the likes of Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada in red hot form, Pant's team looks really formidable and it would take a huge effort from KKR to outplay this team.KKR vs DC Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 41

