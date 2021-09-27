Kolkata Knight Riders would attempt to return back to winning ways when they face a high-flying Delhi Capitals side at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, September 28. The match has a scheduled start time of 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Knight Riders have been playing free, fearless and aggressive cricket ever since the second phase of IPL 2021 resumed in the UAE and they achieved instant success with wins over Royal Challengers Bangalore and defending champions Mumbai Indians. Although their winning run was halted by Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, the Knights would be proud of the way they took the game to the very last ball and almost eked out a win. KKR vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 41

On Tuesday when they face Delhi, Eoin Morgan and his men would be aware of two things--one, that they have to win every match from here on to stand a realistic chance of qualifying for the playoffs. Two, Delhi would not be an easy opponent to defeat, by any stretch of the imagination. Sitting second in the table with 16 points, the Rishabh Pant-led side has been spectacular and would want to better their performance from last year, where they had made it to the final of the competition. KKR vs DC, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report

KKR vs DC Head-to-Head

In terms of head-to-head records, Kolkata Knight Riders hold the upper hand over Delhi Capitals with 14 wins from 26 matches played. Delhi have won the remaining 12 matches. However, Delhi Capitals would be confident, heading into this match as they have beaten KKR in the last four out of their five meetings. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated

KKR vs DC, IPL 2021 Match 41, Key Players

Rahul Tripathi and Varun Chakravarthy will be the key players for Kolkata Knight Riders as they look to bounce back from a painful defeat while for Delhi, Shikhar Dhawan and Anrich Nortje would be playing very crucial roles.

KKR vs DC, IPL 2021 Match 41, Mini Battles

The mini-battle between Shikhar Dhawan and Varun Chakravarthy would be one to watch out for and so would the duel between Venkatesh Iyer and Anrich Nortje be. Both these player battles have the capability to determine the outcome of this match.

KKR vs DC, IPL 2021 Match 41 Venue and Match Timing

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals (KKR vs DC) match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 28, 2021 (Tuesday). The game is scheduled to begin at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 03:00 pm.

KKR vs DC, IPL 2021 Match 41, Likely Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders Likely Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

Delhi Capitals Likely Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

