Mumbai, April 7 :Mumbai Indians' (MI) Jasprit Bumrah and Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Nitish Rana have been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League's (IPL) 'Code of Conduct' during Wednesday's match. "Nitish Rana from Kolkata Knight Riders has been reprimanded and fined 10 percent of his match-fee for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's match against Mumbai Indians at Pune," IPL said in a release.

"Rana admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," an official statement from IPL read. "Jasprit Bumrah from Mumbai Indians has been reprimanded for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Pune," IPL said. PBKS vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 15

Bumrah admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding. Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed Mumbai Indians by five wickets in an IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, on Wednesday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2022 11:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).