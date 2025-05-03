Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will host Rajasthan Royals in the must-win Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on Sunday, May 4. The KKR vs RR IPL 2025 match will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens. The 53rd match of the ongoing season will begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Both teams are crawling in the lower half of the points table. KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 53.

Rajasthan has already been eliminated from the tournament, but the defending champions have a slight chance to qualify for the playoffs. The Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR are placed in the seventh spot in the IPL 2025 standings. The defending champions have secured four victories out of their 10 matches. They are heading into this contest with a crucial win over the Delhi Capitals. The Royals, on the other hand, will be playing for their ride.

Kolkata Knight Riders

After securing a crucial win in their last match, it is expected that Kolkata might not make changes in their playing XI when they host Rajasthan. Wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine and captain Ajinkya Rahane will be seen at the top order. Kolkata will hope their middle order score runs during the upcoming crucial match. The likes of Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh and Andre Russell have been looking scratchy this season. Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine will lead the bowling attack.

KKR Likely XI vs RR

Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Impact Players: Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Mayank Markande, Vaibhav Arora, Ramandeep Singh.

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals might look to experiment in their playing XI for the match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and captain Riyan Parag will be seen at the top. Nitish Rana, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer are performing inconsistently in the middle order. Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, and Fazalhaq Farooqi will be their lead bowlers. KKR vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals.

RR Likely XI vs KKR

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Impact Players: Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Kunal Singh Rathore, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka.

