Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will meet Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match on Sunday, May 4. The KKR vs RR IPL 2025 match will be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The much-awaited contest will begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Both teams are lingering in the lower half of the points table, this is a must-win fixture for the defending champions. KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 53.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led Kolkata is currently placed in the seventh spot in the standings, having won four out of their 10 games. They are heading into this contest with a much-needed victory over the Delhi Capitals. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have been eliminated from the ongoing season. The Royals will be playing for their pride. IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders Captain Ajinkya Rahane Opens Up on Team’s Playoff Race, Says ‘Important for KKR To Take It One Game at a Time.’

KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (KKR)

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR), Ajinkya Rahane (KKR), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (KKR), Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR)

All-Rounders: Sunil Narine (KKR), Riyan Parag (RR)

Bowlers: Jofra Archer (RR), Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR), Harshit Rana (KKR)

KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Sunil Narine (vc)

KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (KKR), Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR), Ajinkya Rahane (KKR), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (KKR), Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR), Sunil Narine (KKR), Riyan Parag (RR), Jofra Archer (RR), Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR), Harshit Rana (KKR)

