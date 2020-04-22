KL Rahul Urges People to Become ‘More Responsible’ Towards Environment on Earth Day 2020, Says, ‘Let’s Not Take Earth for Granted’

KL Rahul (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The world celebrates Earth Day 2020 on April 22 (Wednesday) to acknowledge the importance of environment protection. With the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc all around the word, the significance of this day increases even further this year. On the occasion, India’s swashbuckling batsmen KL Rahul took to his official Instagram account and urged people to not take the planet for granted and protect the environment. The right-handed batsman also said that people have to become responsible for their actions as that’s the only way to protect Earth for today and for the time to come. KL Rahul Donates 2019 World Cup Bat & Other Memorabilia for Auction to Raise Money for Vulnerable Children.

“Let's not take the earth for granted and be more responsible with our actions. Only we can save the earth for ourselves and our future generation. Start now!! #EarthDay2020 #WorldEarthDay,” wrote Rahul on the picture-sharing website. Well, Rahul’s message is certainly important in the ongoing circumstances and it also must have inspired many of his fans to become more accountable towards the nature. Meanwhile, let’s look at Rahul’s post.

Ever since the coronavirus threat came out in public, KL Rahul has been quite active on social media and has been constantly asking his fans to take all the proper precautions and safety measures in order to be safe. In fact, to help the poor and needy children in this time of crisis, the number two ranked T20I batsman has also auctioned his World 2019 cricket bat and other memorabilia.

Rahul’s next assignment was set to get underway with the start of IPL 2020 where he was set to lead Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). However, the global health scare has postponed the gala tournament indefinitely and hence, fans are unlikely to witness the blitzes in the T20 extravaganza.