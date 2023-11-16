Australia and South Africa are slated to lock horns in what is expected to be a thrilling contest in the second ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. But fans and players would also have an eye on the weather above as there is a rain threat looming large on this match. So far, rain has led to only one match being washed out in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023--the Pakistan vs Australia game where the Green Shirts emerged triumphant via the DLS method. Not very long before the match gets underway, the covers have been brought on at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata with there being a light drizzle. South Africa vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semi-Final, Kolkata Weather Report: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Eden Gardens.

There remains a big chance of rain hampering proceedings in the South Africa vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal game in Kolkata. The weather in the City of Joy will experience rainfall on November 16 according to an official of the Met Department, according to the Indian Express. Fans as well as players would want the rain clouds to stay away in Kolkata so that a full-fledged match is played. However, the ICC have assigned a reserve day (November 17) should rain make it impossible for play to resume or even commence. South Africa vs Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch SA vs AUS CWC Match Live Telecast on TV?

India have reached the final already with a memorable victory over New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, which was played on November 15. Which of these two teams will meet India in the final? Stay tuned to find out!