Nicholas Pooran unleashed mayhem against Sunrisers Hyderabad and brought up a half-century off just 17 balls, fastest of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Chasing a mountain of 202 runs at the Dubai International Stadium, Kings XI Punjab lost three early wickets, and their defeat looked inevitable. However, Pooran, who came out to bat at number three, went berserk and took the SRH bowlers by storm. Be it pacers or spinners, Pooran didn’t spare anyone, smashing fours and sixes all over the park. He collected 28 runs from the ninth over which was bowled by Abdul Samad. SRH vs KXIP Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

Earlier in the match, SRH skipper David Warner won the toss and elected to bat first. The decision proved to be impeccable as Hyderabad piled up 201/6 in the first innings. Jonny Bairstow was Hyderabad’s standout performer with the bat as he scored 97 runs off just 55 deliveries. Other than him, Skipper Warner scored a crucial half-century. The total could have been even more colossal, but KXIP bowlers put up an exhibition of death bowling in the end overs. Ravi Bishnoi was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets while another youngster Arshdeep Singh took two wickets. Meanwhile, let’s look at netizens hailed Pooran. Jonny Bairstow Misses Century by Just Three Runs During SRH vs KXIP IPL 2020, Leaves Fans Dejected.

Great Knock!!

Nicholas Pooran has just brought up his fifty from 1️⃣7️⃣ balls 🤯 He has cleared the ropes 6️⃣ times on his way to the landmark 🔥🔥🔥 #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/rmVRVKQoFY — ICC (@ICC) October 8, 2020

Madness!!

Hope For KXIP!!

KXIP fans to Pooran That Arm power,Bat swing 💥 pic.twitter.com/me7yOVoY6r — Mahesh Rohitian (@MbRohitian) October 8, 2020

On Fire!!

Nicholas Pooran on fire 🔥 17-ball 50 👏 pic.twitter.com/dnLbOiRWHe — 🎭Yeswanth(యశ్వంత్) 💫 (@yeswanth86) October 8, 2020

Great Knock!!

Nicholas Pooran Mass 50 in 17 balls 2nd Fastest 50 in #IPL History 28 runs in samad over #KXIPvsSRH pic.twitter.com/L7wvARl5E5 — Mogambo ✪ ❄️ (@UberHandle) October 8, 2020

With Pooran still at the crease, one can’t rule out KXIP’s chances of winning the game. However, other batsmen also need to come good to take Punjab to their second victory of the season. Also, scoring against the likes of Rashid Khan and T Natarajan will not be a cakewalk.

