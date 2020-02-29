Kyle Jamieson Scalps Maiden Five-Wicket Haul As India Bundle Out for 242 in First Innings of Second Test Against New Zealand

Kyle Jamieson in action (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Fats-bower Kyle Jamieson picked a five-wicket haul as New Zealand bundled out India for 242 on day one of the second Test at Christchurch. Put to bat first, India lost opener Mayank Agarwal early when Trent Boult trapped him in front of the wickets. Prithvi Shaw and Cheteshwar Pujara then steadied the ship with a 50-run stand but India kept losing wickets at regular intervals after the partnership and eventually were bowled out under 250-run mark. Apart from Jamieson, Tim Southee and Trent Boult scalped two wickets each. Neil Wagner also chipped in with a wicket. India vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2020 Live Score Updates.

For India, Shaw (54), Pujara (54) and Hanuma Vihari (55) struck half-century each. Indian captain Virat Kohli was once again dismissed cheaply. The right-handed batsman managed only three runs. After the Shaw-Pujara stand, Pujara and Vihari took India close to 200-run mark. Virat Kohli’s Poor Form With Bat and DRS Continues, Dismissed Cheaply Once Again During India vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2020; Fans React to Indian Captain’s Batting Woes.

Once the partnership was broken, it did not take New Zealand long to account for remaining wickets. Jamieson after accounting for Shaw and Pujara, accounted for wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav. Pant’s horrid time with the bat continues as well he managed just 12 and lost his wicket at a time when India needed a good knock from him.

Earlier, going into the second Test, India suffered a blow as fast-bowler Ishant Sharma was ruled out due to a recurrence of an ankle injury. He was replaced by Umesh Yadav. The visitors also left out Ravi Ashwin and added all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in his place.