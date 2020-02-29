Virat Kohli’s Poor Form With Bat and DRS Continues, Dismissed Cheaply Once Again During India vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2020; Fans React to Indian Captain’s Batting Woes

Virat Kohli was once again dismissed cheaply in the ongoing India vs New Zealand Test series. The Indian captain was dismissed for just three runs on the opening day of the second India vs New Zealand Test. To make matters worst, Kohli opted for DRS (Decision Review System) which eventually was wasted. Tim Southee trapped the Indian skipper in front of the wickets to leave India at 85 for three. India vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2020 Live Score Updates.

In the first Test, Kohli managed only two and 19 runs in first and second innings respectively. Interestingly, on the tour of New Zealand, the right-handed batsman has scored just one half-century that came during the One-Day International (ODI) series. In four T20Is, Kohli scored 105 runs. In three ODIs, he managed just 75 runs and now is struggling to get going in the longer format as well.

Virat Kohli's Poor Run

Meanwhile, India on day one at tea break were 194 for five with Cheteshwar Pujara batting on 53. Prithvi Shaw also chipped in wit a half-century, before he was dismissed on 54. India kept losing wickets at regular intervals, despite showing the intent to fight.

Here's How Fans Reacted to Kohli's Dismissal

Woke up & saw @imVkohli out at the same time Now back to daily work .😭 #NZvsIND pic.twitter.com/lkRIPE2k8D — Ananya (@Fire_In_Frost18) February 29, 2020

Kohli should stepdown from Test captainship !!!!! Takecare of T20 & One day Cricket!! Worst Team Selection ever by management@bcci @SGanguly99 @imVkohli — VJ Shanky (@Riarajashankar) February 29, 2020

Did you know you can be good and bad at something at the same time?Just like @imVkohli batting well but not being able to score runs #INDvNZ — Gautam Bharadwaj (@gauti_bhar) February 29, 2020

From 113 for four, Pujara and Hanuma Vihari combined and added 81 runs for the fifth wickets. However, Vihari was dismissed just before the tea break on an individual score of 55.