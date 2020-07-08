After 117 days, international cricket resumes today (July 08) as England take on West Indies in the first Test at The Ageas Bowl in Southhampton. Like other sports, cricket was suspended in March after the coronavirus pandemic. One-Day International (ODI) between Australia and New Zealand was the last match played before lockdown was announced. Meanwhile, the live cricket action now restarts with fans waiting in anticipation. However, England vs West Indies Test series 2020 will be played behind the closed doors and in bio-secure environment. England vs West Indies 1st Test 2020: James Anderson vs Kraigg Brathwaite and Other Exciting Mini-Battles to Watch Out for in Southampton.

Fans took to Twitter and expressed their feelings as they welcome back cricket. The first Test between England and West Indies will start at 3:30 pm as per the Indian Standard Time (IST) and live telecast will be available in India apart from live streaming online. England vs West Indies 1st Test 2020: Not Jason Holder or Shai Hope, These Three Players Can Be Match-Winners for Windies.

Yes!!!

Wohoo so finally international cricket will be back today. #ENGvWI 🙌🙌 excited. — Versatile Fan (@versatilefan) July 8, 2020

Even ICC is excited

Feelings!!!

Test Match Cricket is baaaaackkkkk 🙏🏽 All you cricket 🤓 out there. I know you feel it... #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/4F1U7SruBw — Trent Copeland (@copes9) July 8, 2020

Finally!

So finally after a long wait international cricket is going to start today with an ultimate format ❣️😍✌️#ENGvWI Test series from today 3:30pm (IST) What do u think? Any predictions? — MaNi🏏 (@manivaranasi757) July 8, 2020

No Patience

Few hours left! International cricket is restarting today. Cant wait💥 #ENGvWI #1stTest — Awais Asghar (@awaisasghar91) July 8, 2020

Waiting

ENG vs WI, 1st Test 2020 Preview: England, West Indies Face-Off As International Cricket Resumes

England and West Indies will face-off in three-match Test series. The second and third Tests will be both played at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester from July 16 and July 24 onwards respectively. After Windies, England will host Ireland for a three-match ODI series and Pakistan for three Tests and as many T20Is.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 08, 2020 10:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).