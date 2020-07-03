We are nearing the resumption of international cricket following coronavirus lockdown as England host West Indies for a three-match Test series, starting July 08. The Test series opener will be played at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton. Both the second and third Test will be played at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. Fans are waiting in anticipation for the series to begin as the last international cricket game was played in March between Australia and New Zealand. Meanwhile, ahead of the first Test, we take a look at three players who could be match-winners for the West Indies team. England vs West Indies Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of the Series Opener, Here Are Results of Last Five ENG vs WI Test Matches.

Kraigg Brathwaite: Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran refused to tour England amid coronavirus crisis. And that has weakened West Indies batting somewhat. Opener Kraigg Brathwaite will have a huge role to play. Brathwaite has played 59 Tests and is one of the experienced players in the team. The visitors will largely depend on the right-hander in the batting department, and he can make a difference to side’s fortunes if he performs well.

Roston Chase: The all-rounder is an important member of West Indies Test team. Chase is effective with both bat and his off-break. Conditions in England might not be that favourable for spinners but expect Chase to provide his side with vital breakthroughs. The spinner has some good performances against England in his kitty, and he could be eager to emulate those. England vs West Indies 2020 Full Schedule: Check Fixtures, Venues & Other Details of ENG vs WI Test Series.

Kemar Roach: In England, to win Tests, pacers play an important role. Kemar Roach is the seasoned campaigner in the Windies line-up. Roach with the new ball can be dangerous, and those fiery spells early on in the innings could set up victory for Windies.

West Indies Test Squad: Jason Holder (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer and Kemar Roach.

