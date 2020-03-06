Live Cricket Streaming of Hong Kong vs Malaysia, T20 2020 Online: Watch Free Live Telecast of ACC Eastern Region Series HK vs MAL Match

Malaysia vs Hong Kong T20I Series 2020 (Photo Credits: Twitter / Cricket Malaysia)

Hong Kong and Malaysia will face each other in match 10 of the ongoing ACC Eastern Region T20 tournament. The encounter will be played at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on March 6, 2020 (Friday). Both teams have the same points in the team standings and have a chance to go level on points with top placed Singapore with a win in this clash. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of HK vs MAL T20 match can scroll down below for more details. Hong Kong Vs Malaysia, Live Cricket Score.

Both teams have just one loss in the tournament so far and it has been against Singapore. This will be the final game of competition and the sides have a chance to finish as table toppers of the other result go their way. Malaysia’s bowling was below par in their last encounter as they were smashed by Singapore and need to improve on that performance. Hong Kong, on the other hand, suffered a narrow defeat as Jamie Atkinson’s hard-fought half-century couldn’t take them over the line.

When to Watch Hong Kong vs Malaysia, ACC Eastern Region T20 Match? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

Match 1-0 of the ACC Eastern Region T20 Series 2020 between Hong Kong and Malaysia will be played at Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok, Thailand on March 06, 2020 (Friday). The game is scheduled to start at 12:00 PM IST and 01:30 PM local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Hong Kong vs Malaysia, ACC Eastern Region T20 Match? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

ACC Eastern Region T20 tournament have no official broadcaster’s in India, hence the Hong Kong vs Malaysia game will not be telecasted. However, fans can follow the HK vs MAL T20 match live along with highlight videos on FanCode app and website.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Hong Kong vs Malaysia, ACC Eastern Region T20 Match?

Live Streaming of Hong Kong vs Malaysia match in ACC Eastern Region T20 Series 2020 will be available on the YouTube channel of Asian Cricket Council. Meanwhile, fans can also get the live score, scorecard and commentary of the game on the LatestLY website.