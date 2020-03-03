Live Cricket Streaming of Malaysia vs Singapore, T20 2020 Online: Watch Free Live Telecast of ACC Eastern Region Series MAL vs SIN Match

Malaysia National Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Twitter / Malaysia Cricket)

Malaysia will lock horns with Singapore in ACC Eastern Region 2020 match no 5. This T20 game will be held on March 3, 2020, at Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok. The top two teams from this on-going tournament will join UAE and Kuwait for the main qualifier tournament for Asia Cup 2020. Speaking about Malaysia and Singapore team, they will both enter this game after emerging victorious in their previous game. However, Malaysia has an upper hand as they have won two games played so far, while Singapore has only played one in which they won against Thailand. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for free live cricket streaming of MAL vs SIN T20 match in ACC Eastern Region 2020 series. Malaysia Vs Singapore, Cricket Score 5th T20 Match.

Singapore won the opening game of the tournament where they defeated home team Thailand by 43 runs. After posting a target of 140 runs, Singapore team bowlers rattled up Thailand team batting line up as they got all-out at 96 runs. Malaysia in their previous game defeated Thailand by eight wickets as they chased down a small target of 86 runs in just 11.5 overs.

When to Watch Malaysia vs Singapore, ACC Eastern Region T20 Match? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

Malaysia vs Singapore match of ACC Eastern Region T20 Series 2020 will be played at Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok, Thailand on March 03, 2020 (Tuesday). The game is scheduled to start at 08:00 AM IST and 09:30 AM local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Malaysia vs Singapore, ACC Eastern Region T20 Match? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available for Malaysia vs Singapore T20 match in India as there are no official broadcasters of ACC Eastern Region T20 tournament in India. However, fans can follow the MAL vs SIN T20 match live along with highlight videos on FanCode app and website.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Malaysia vs Singapore, ACC Eastern Region T20 Match?

Good news for Malaysian and Singapore cricket team fans is that the live streaming of MAL vs SIN can be viewed on YouTube channel of Asian Cricket Council. Meanwhile, fans can also get the live score, scorecard and commentary details of Malaysia vs Singapore on the LatestLY website by clicking here.

Malaysia team is led by Virandeep Singh, while Singapore will play under the captaincy of Amjad Mahboob. Both teams are the two strongest side in the on-going tournament and it will indeed be an exciting battle to watch out for. The last match of ACC Eastern Region 2020 tournament will be played on March 6, 2020, between Hong Kong and Malaysia.