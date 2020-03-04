Live Cricket Streaming of Thailand vs Nepal, T20 2020 Online: Watch Free Live Telecast of ACC Eastern Region Series THA vs NEP Match

Nepal Cricket Team (Photo Credits: South Asian Games)

Thailand will square off against Nepal in ACC Eastern Region 2020 match no 7. This T20 game will be held on March 4, 2020, at Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok. Both teams have not won a single game in the on-going tournament. Thailand and Nepal both lost to Hong Kong in their previous respective games. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for free live cricket streaming online of THA vs NEP T20 match. We will also help you with live telecast details along with match timings in the below article. Thailand Vs Nepal, Cricket Score 7th T20 Match.

Nepal team will be led by Gyanendra Malla while Thailand will play under the captaincy of Vichanath Singh. The home team lost to Hong Kong just a day before this game where they were unable to defend the small target of 78 runs. On the other hand, Nepal will be playing after a gap of two days, in their previous game against Hong Kong they were unable to chase down the target of 155 runs as they got restricted at 111 runs.

When to Watch Thailand vs Nepal, ACC Eastern Region T20 Match? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

Thailand vs Nepal match of ACC Eastern Region T20 Series 2020 will be played at Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok, Thailand on March 04, 2020 (Wednesday). The game is scheduled to start at 08:00 AM IST and 09:30 AM local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Thailand vs Nepal, ACC Eastern Region T20 Match? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available for Thailand vs Nepal T20 match in India as there are no official broadcasters of ACC Eastern Region T20 tournament in India. However, fans can follow the THA vs NEP T20 match live along with highlight videos on FanCode app and website.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Thailand vs Nepal, ACC Eastern Region T20 Match?

Good news for Nepal and Thailand cricket team fans is that the live streaming of THA vs NEP match can be viewed on YouTube channel of Asian Cricket Council. Meanwhile, fans can also get the live score, scorecard and commentary details of Thailand vs Nepal on the LatestLY website by clicking here.

On the same day, there will also be live-action between Singapore and Hong Kong cricket team. It will indeed be an interesting match to watch out for as both teams haven't lost a single game yet. Speaking about the Thailand vs Nepal match, they will play for pride and honour as they don't have any scope to qualify for the main qualifier tournament.