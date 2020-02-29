Live Cricket Streaming of Malaysia vs Nepal, T20 2020 Online: Watch Free Live Telecast of ACC Eastern Region Series MAL vs NEP Match

Nepal National Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Twitter / Cricket Nepal)

Malaysia (MAL) will square off against Nepal (NEP) in ACC Eastern Region T20 2020 tournament match no 2. The game will be held at the Asian Institute of Technology Ground in Bangkok on February 29, 2020. Thailand, Hong Kong and Singapore are the other three participants in this tournament. We just witnessed ACC Western Region T20 2020, which was won by the United Arab Emirates, while Kuwait ended as runner-up. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for free live cricket streaming of MAL vs NEP along with telecast details and match-timing. Malaysia Vs Nepal, Cricket Score 2nd T20 Match.

The top two teams from ACC Eastern & Western Region T20 tournament will clash against each other in the final qualifier tournament to qualify for Asia Cup 2020. The winner out of these four teams will join the other five Asian Full Members of the International Cricket Council. UAE and Kuwait have already qualified for the qualifier tournament, we will get other two teams from the on-going ACC Eastern Region T20 2020 tournament. Now let us have a look at the live streaming details.

When to Watch Malaysia vs Nepal, ACC Eastern Region T20 Match? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

Malaysia vs Nepal match of ACC Eastern Region T20 Series 2020 will be played at the Asian Institute of Technology Ground in Bangkok, Thailand on February 29, 2020 (Saturday). The game is scheduled to start at 12:00 pm IST and 01:30 pm local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Malaysia vs Nepal, ACC Eastern Region T20 Match? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available for Malaysia vs Nepal T20 match in India as there are no official broadcasters of ACC Eastern Region T20 tournament in India. However, fans can follow the MAL vs NEP T20 match live along with highlight videos on FanCode app and website.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Malaysia vs Nepal, ACC Eastern Region T20 Match?

Even though there are no official broadcasters of the tournament, the live streaming of Malaysia vs Nepal can be viewed on YouTube channel of Asian Cricket Council. Meanwhile, fans can also get the live score, scorecard and commentary details of MAL vs NEP on the LatestLY website by clicking here.

Malaysian team will be led by Ahmad Faiz, while Nepal will play under the captaincy of Gyanendra Malla. Malaysia will enter this game with high confidence as they defeated Hong Kong by 5-0 in the recently-concluded T20I series on their soil.