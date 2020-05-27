Live Cricket Streaming of Vincy Premier T10 League, Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenadines Divers: Get Free Telecast Details of FCS vs GRD With Match Time in India

Picture used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The 16th match of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will see a battle between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Grenadines Divers. The encounter will be played on Wednesday (May 27) at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at St Vincent. Both the teams haven’t enjoyed a great campaign in the ongoing tournament and will aim to change their fortunes in the forthcoming encounter. The Divers have won only one of their five games while the Strikers are yet to open their account in the tournament. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other broadcast details of FCS vs GRD match. Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Full Fixtures, Teams, Match Timings in IST and Time Table of VPL 2020.

The league stage of VPL 2020 is in the latter half of the tournament and hence, results of every game could decide the fate of the tournament. Four out of the six teams will qualify for the semi-finals. So, the Divers and Strikers, who are placed at the penultimate and last spot respectively, must leave no stones unturned to come on top in the forthcoming clash. Pacer Obed McCoy is the marquee player of Grenadine Divers while Strikers will depend upon the veteran Keron Cottoy to deliver. Now, let’s look at the live streaming and other details of the game. Download Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Schedule For Free in PDF Format.

When to Watch for Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenadines Divers, Vincy Premier T10 League (Know Date & Time Details)

The 16th match of the Vincy T10 League between Grenadines Divers and Fort Charlotte Strikers will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at St Vincent on May 27, 2020 (Wednesday). The match is scheduled to start at 6:00 pm IST and 8:30 am local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenadines Divers, Vincy Premier T10 League in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of the Vincy Premier T10 League in India, hence will not be able to catch the live action of Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenadines Divers match on TV. However, fans can still catch the game on online platforms.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenadines Divers, Vincy Premier T10 League?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the clash between Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenadines Divers on the FanCode official app and website. Meanwhile, Caribbean fans can catch the action online on SportsMax.

Squads:

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Chelson Stowe, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams.

Grenadine Divers: Obed McCoy (Marquee), Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper, Geron Wyllie, Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Ajex Samuel.