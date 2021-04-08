Manchester United visit Granada for the first leg of the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 quarter-finals hoping to continue their excellent form in the Europa League. Granada vs Manchester United (GRD vs MUN) match in the Europa League quarter-finals will be played at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes on April 09 (Friday). United have lost only one of their last 20 knockout matches in the Europa League. That defeat came against Sevilla in the semi-finals last season but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will want to go the distance this season. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the best fantasy team for the GRD vs MUN match should scroll down for all details. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Guiding Juventus to 2–1 Win Over Napoli in Serie A 2020–21 (View Post).

Granada are making their maiden appearance in Europe and have become only the second time since RB Leipzig in 2017-18 to reach the last eight stage of a European competition in their first attempt. Villarreal were the last team to reach the semi-finals in their first European campaign. Diego Martinez’s side are, however, have lost each of their last three matches. Their four-match winning run at home also came to a halt in the 0-3 defeat to Villarreal this weekend. United have lost only once in their last 14 matches in all competitions. Granada vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League Live Streaming Online: Where To Watch UEL 2020–21 Quarter-Final Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

GRD vs MUN, UEL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Rui Silva (GRD) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy XI.

GRD vs MUN, UEL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Domingos Duarte (GRD), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN) and Alex Telles (MUN) will be selected as the defenders.

GRD vs MUN, UEL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Darwin Machis (GRD), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Yangel Herrera (GRD) and Paul Pogba (MUN) should be picked as the four midfielders.

GRD vs MUN, UEL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Roberto Soldado (GRD), Edinson Cavani (MUN) and Mason Greenwood (MUN) will be the three forwards.

We will pick Mason Greenwood (MUN) as the captain for this Dream11 fantasy team while Manchester United midfielders Paul Pogba can be made the vice-captain for the Granada vs Manchester United match.

