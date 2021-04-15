Manchester United and Granada will take on each other in the Europa League 2021 match at Old Trafford. In this article, we shall be bringing to you the Dream11 team which will help you pick the right combination of strikers, midfielders, goalkeepers and defenders. But before that, let's have a look at the preview of the game. The last time the two teams met each other in the Europa League 2021, Manchester walked away with a 2-0 win. Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes were the ones who actually scored a goal. Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Daniel James & Others React After Manchester United Beats Granada in Europa League 2021.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer has fresh issues with the roaster and as he will be missing out on the services of his key players. Scott McTominay, Luke Shaw and club captain Harry Maguire suspended due to an accumulation of bookings, while Phil Jones (knee), Eric Bailly (coronavirus) and Anthony Martial (knee) were already on the sidelines. Ditto with Granada who will have to face roaster related to issues. They will have to do away with five players. Now, let's have a look at the Dream11 team below:

MUN vs GRD, UEL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Rui Silva (GRD) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy XI.

MUN vs GRD, UEL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Domingos Duarte (GRD), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN) and Alex Telles (MUN) will be selected as the defenders.

MUN vs GRD, UEL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Darwin Machis (GRD), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Yangel Herrera (GRD) and Paul Pogba (MUN) should be picked as the four midfielders.

MUN vs GRD, UEL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Roberto Soldado (GRD), Edinson Cavani (MUN) and Mason Greenwood (MUN) will be the three forwards.

We will pick Mason Greenwood (MUN) as the captain for this Dream11 fantasy team while Manchester United midfielders Paul Pogba can be made the vice-captain for the Manchester United vs Granada match.

