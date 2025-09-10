Lowest Totals Against India in T20Is: India opened their campaign in the Asia Cup 2025 with a record-breaking victory by nine wickets against UAE. It was a dominant display by India as they produced an all-round performance and secured a statement win. India won the toss and opted to bowl first. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy were completely dominant on the UAE batters and they wrapped up UAE's innings for just 57 runs. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped four wickets for only seven runs. Shivam Dube took three wickets. Chasing it, Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill exploded as they chased down the target in just 4.3 overs. 57-All Out! United Arab Emirates Register Second Lowest Total in Asia Cup T20, Register Unwanted Record During IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025.

India always had a strong bowling attack, specially in T20Is. Ever since Jasprit Bumrah has joined their bowling attack, India has boasted of a lethal bowling attack and challenged strong batting units. In spin friendly tracks India has always been dominant. specially with the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Varun Chakravarthy being the names highlighting their spin attack in the recent past. India has restricted teams on low totals in T20Is before but bowling out UAE for 57 has been their best performance till date. Fans eager to have a look at the five lowest totals registered against India in T20Is, will get the complete information here. Fastest Chase in T20Is by India: A Look at Top Five Five Quickest Run-Chase By Over of Men in Blue in 20-Over Format.

Opponent Score Year Venue UAE 57 2025 Dubai New Zealand 66 2023 Ahmedabad Ireland 70 2018 Malahide England 80 2012 Colombo Sri Lanka 82 2016 Vizag

Before UAE's 57, the lowest score against India was scored by New Zealand in 2023 at Ahmedabad. Chasing India's score of 234, New Zealand collapsed for only 66 runs. Hardik Pandya scalped four wickets in that game. Earlier, India bowled out Ireland for 70 runs in 2018 which is the third lowest total against India. Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav starred scalping three wickets each.

