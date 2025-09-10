The United Arab Emirates (UAE) national cricket team registered the second-lowest in the Men's T20 Asia Cup on Wednesday, September 10. They registered the unwanted record after getting bundled out for just 57 runs against the India national cricket team at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets and all-rounder Shivam Dube took three as India rattled the UAE's batting attack. The 57 all out also means that the UAE has registered the lowest total against Team India in T20Is. Lowest Total Against India in T20Is: Suryakumar Yadav and Co Bowl Out UAE For 57 Runs in Asia Cup 2025, Register New Record.

United Arab Emirates Register Second Lowest Total in Asia Cup T20

Lowest totals in Men's T20 Asia Cup: 38/10 (10.4) - HKG 🇭🇰 vs PAK 🇵🇰, 2022 57/10 (13.1) - UAE 🇦🇪 vs IND 🇮🇳, 2025* 81/9 (20) - UAE 🇦🇪 vs IND 🇮🇳, 2016 82/10 (17.4) - UAE 🇦🇪 vs BAN 🇧🇩, 2016 83/10 (17.3) - PAK 🇵🇰 vs IND 🇮🇳, 2016#AsiaCup2025 — The Stats Kid (@TheStatsKid1523) September 10, 2025

