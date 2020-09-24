Manchester City will take on AFC Bournemouth in the third round matches of EFL Cup 2020-21. The clash will be played at the Etihad Stadium on September 24, 2020 (late Thursday night). This will be Pep Guardiola’s team’s first game in the competition while Eddie Howe’s men played in the second round. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth, Carabao Cup 2020-21, can scroll down below. Wolves 1-3 Manchester City, Premier League 2020-21 Match Result: Kevin de Bruyne Shines as Pep Guardiola's Side Kicks Off EPL Campaign at Wolverhampton.

Manchester City began their 2020-21 footballing campaign away to Wolves in the Premier League where Pep Guardiola’s team managed to come away with all three points courtesy of a brilliant performance by Kevin De Bruyne. They will be looking to carry that form in this game as well. Bournemouth defeated Premier League side Crystal Palace in the previous round getting better of the Eagles on penalties.

When is Manchester City vs Bournemouth, Carabao Cup 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth match in Carabao Cup 2020-21 third round will be played at the Etihad Stadium. The EFL Cup match will take place on September 24, 2020 (Friday) and is scheduled to start at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Bournemouth, Carabao Cup 2020-21 Football Match in India?

Only selected matches in the EFL Cup 2020-21 will be telecasted. So fans in India can follow the Manchester City vs Bournemouth Carabao Cup match live on MTV, MTV HD+, VHA and VH1 HD as these changes are likely to telecast the EFL 2020-21 cup match.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online and Football Score Updates Manchester City vs Bournemouth, Carabao Cup 2020-21 Football Match?

The Manchester City vs Bournemouth EFL Cup 2020-21 match will also be live on online platforms. Fans can log onto Voot Select catch the live-action of the game either on the website or the app as they are the streaming partners of the competition and are expected to live stream the game.

