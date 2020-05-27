Manoj Tiwary Disappointed After KKR Exclude Him and Shakib Al Hasan From Maiden Title’s Celebratory Post

KKR and Manoj Tiwari (Photo Credits: Twitter)

On this day (May 27) in 2012, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won their first-ever Indian Premier League trophy as they got the better of Chennai Super Kings in the finals. While reminiscing of that moment, KKR asked fans what was their favourite memory of that 2012 campaign, while tagging the likes of Gautam Gambir, Brett Lee, Brendon McCullum and Sunil Narine. But this did not go down well with Indian cricket Manoj Tiwary as he was disappointed with the franchise for leaving him out. Kolkata Knight Riders Extends Support in Aftermath of Cyclone Amphan.

After electing to bat first, two-time champions CSK amassed 190 runs on the board. In their first-ever major final, KKR had a huge task in front of them but an unforgettable knock of 91 runs from 48 deliveries from Manvinder Bisla helped them comfortably chase the target. And on the eighth anniversary of that memorable night, KKR asked fans for some their favourite memories. KKR's Fast Bowler Pat Cummins Feels Cricket Won’t Start if Fear of Passing COVID-19 Exists.

See KKR's Tweet

However, the tweet wasn’t appreciated by former KKR batsman Manoj Tiwari as he felt that it was a bit insulting that the franchise left him and Shakib Al Hasan out despite their contributions. ‘Yes I, along with others have too many memories, emotions and that will remain forever but after seeing this tweet where u all forgot to mention n tag me and Shakib Al Hasan is insulting and this mrng tweet of urs will remain close to every knight Rider’s’ wrote the batsman.

Manoj Tiwary's Tweet

Yes I, along with others have too many memories, emotions and that will remain forever but after seeing this tweet where u all forgot to mention n tag me and @Sah75official is insulting and this mrng tweet of urs will remain close to every knight Rider’s 💓 #disappointed https://t.co/FF53pqP1pE — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) May 27, 2020

However, KKR were quick to respond to Tiwary’s post as they said that they would never miss mentioning such a special player. ‘No way, Manoj Slightly. We would never miss tagging such a special 'knight' to our special night. You were, and always be a hero of that 2012 victory,’ KKR replied.

KKR's Reply

No way, Manoj 🙂 We would never miss tagging such a special 'knight' to our special night. You were, and always be a hero of that 2012 victory 💜 pic.twitter.com/0D0KgUDeGq — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 27, 2020

Manoj Tiwari was one of the important player’s far KKR in their maiden title-winning campaign and playing a crucial role in the middle order. In 15 innings, the cricketer from Bengal scored more than 250 runs, with an average of close to 26, which included a solitary half-century.