Mumbai, February 2: Marcus Rashford is close to completing his loan move from Manchester United. The striker reportedly has agreed personal terms with Aston Villa and is due to have his medical on Sunday. Rashford, who has been at Manchester United since the beginning of his career, found himself out of favour shortly after Ruben Amorim’s arrival at Old Trafford. He has missed the last 12 matches under Amorim, who has questioned his lifestyle and commitment. Mohamed Salah Double Pushes Liverpool Nine Points Clear in Premier League 2024–25 Points Table; Nottingham Forest Enjoys 7–0 Rout Against Brighton and Hove Albion FC.

According to a Daily Mail report, the deal with Aston Villa will be an initial loan until the end of the season. Still, it will also include an option for Villa to sign Rashford permanently for a pre-agreed fee, which is understood to be 40 million pounds. The striker has already agreed personal terms with Villa for the duration of the loan.

The England international is currently earning around 350,000 pounds per week at Old Trafford, where his contract is not due to expire until June 2028. The report further stated that Villa will cover 70 per cent of his wages, while the loan package will include bonuses for progressing in Europe and for qualifying for the Champions League again next season. Colombia Forward Jhon Duran Joins Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr From Aston Villa.

The 27-year-old striker has not featured for the Red Devils since December 1, when he scored a brace in the 4-0 win against Everton, which was Amorim’s first league win at the club. Rashford had been interested in joining Barcelona FC, but unless something changes at the last minute, he will be officially confirmed as a Villa player before the transfer window closes on Monday at 11 p.m. GMT.

