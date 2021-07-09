Micheal Vaughan is in the news again. Reason? This time for his tweet. The former English cricketer took a jibe at the Pakistani team. Actually, the Men in Green came up with quite a disappointing performance in the first ODI against England at Sophie Gardens. Babar Azam & Co lost the match by nine wickets as the bowlers of the home team dominated the game. Shakib Mehmood was the one from the home team who got rid of four batsmen and this gave an upper hand to England. ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI 2021.

47 runs were the highest contribution by a Fakhar Zaman from the Pakistani team. With this, the visiting team was restricted to the score of 141 runs on the board. This total proved to be quite easy for the home team and they won the game in 21.5 overs. Post this, Micheal Vaughan took to social media and took a salty jibe at Babar Azam & Co on social media and trolled the Men in Green. Check out the tweet below:

Tweet:

Love watching Pakistan play Cricket … A team that can beat any team in the world on any given day but also lose to any team on any given day … #ENGvPAK — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 8, 2021

With this England now leads the three-match series by 1-0. The next match will be played at the Lord's Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Shahid Afridi has urged the team to stay positive and bounce back stronger. Stay tuned to this space for all updates.

