After a bad run of luck in the first ODI against England at Sophie Park, Pakistan is all set to lock horns with the Brits in the second game a the Lord's stadium. In this article, we shall bring to you the Dream11 team which will help you make your playing XI for the upcoming match. But before that, let's see how the first game panned out for both teams. So England won the toss and elected to bowl first. Little did the visiting team know that they will be rattled out so easily. ENG vs PAK 2021: Shahid Afridi Urges Pakistani Cricket Team to Bounce Back Harder for the Second Game.

Shakib Mehmood was the one who scalped four wickets and gave the English team a much-needed respite. With this Pakistan got bundled out on 141 runs. In response to this, the home team lost one wicket in the form of Phil Salt who made way into the pavilion on the score of 7 runs. Dawid Malan and Zak Crawley were the ones who scored half-centuries and led the team to a thumping nine-wicket win. Now, let's have a look at the Dream11 team below:

ENG vs PAK, 2nd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Sarfaraz Ahmed (PAK) and Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) can be the keepers.

ENG vs PAK, 2nd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Babar Azam (PAK), Dawid Malan (ENG), Zak Crawley (ENG) and Fakhar Zaman (PAK) can be named as the batsmen.

ENG vs PAK, 2nd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders –Ben Stokes (ENG) and Shadab Khan (PAK) can be the all-rounders in your team.

ENG vs PAK, 2nd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers –Craig Overton (ENG), Hasan Ali (PAK) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK) could be picked as the bowlers.

ENG vs PAK, 2nd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Sarfaraz Ahmed (PAK), Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (PAK), Dawid Malan (ENG), Zak Crawley (ENG), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Ben Stokes (ENG), Shadab Khan (PAK) and Criag Overton (ENG), Hasan Ali (PAK) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK).

Ben Stokes (ENG) can be named captain of your ENG vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy team with Babar Azam (PAK) being chosen as vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2021 06:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).