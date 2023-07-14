MI New York will square off against San Francisco Unicorns in the 2nd game of the inaugural edition of the Major League Cricket on July 14 (July 15 as per Indian Standard Time) at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. It will be the first game for both teams and they would look to kick-start their MLC 2023 campaign with a win. Adam Zampa Wears Jersey No 420 for Los Angeles Knight Riders in MLC 2023, Fans React

MI New York is one of the most formidable teams on paper in the T20 extravaganza. They have an experienced leader in Kieron Pollard and possess a lot of depth in the side. Not only do they have swashbuckling batters in Tim David, Nicholas Pooran, Tristan Stubbs, and Dewald Brevis but also have top-drawer bowling options of Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult and Jason Behrendorff. New York will become more intimidating after spin maestro Rashid Khan arrives from nation duty. Pollard & Co. would look to show their class against San Francisco.

Talking about San Francisco Unicorns, they are also a well-oiled unit with a lot of match-winners in the team. Their overseas signings include skipper Aaron Finch, Matthew Wade, Marcus Stoinis, Shadab Khan, Corey Anderson, Liam Plunkett, Haris Rauf, Lungi Ngidi and Finn Allen. Unicorns would look to bring their A-game into play in the forthcoming clash.

When Is MINY vs SFU Match of MLC 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The encounter between MI New York and San Francisco Unicorns will be held on Saturday, July 15 as per Indian Standard Time. The match will get underway at 2:00 AM IST at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas, Dallas.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of MINY vs SFU Match of MLC 2023?

Viacom18 is the official broadcaster of the inaugural season of Major League Cricket. Therefore, cricket fanatics in India could tune in to Sports 18 Network channels to catch the live telecast of the match between MI New York and San Francisco Unicorns. Andre Russell Smashes Fifty off 29 Balls During Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders MLC 2023 Match

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of MINY vs SFU Match of MLC 2023?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 will live stream all the matches of MLC 2023 in India. Thus, Indian fans can watch the upcoming encounter between MI New York and San Francisco Unicorns on JioCinema App or website for free.

