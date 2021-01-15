Mohammed Siraj was once again at the end of receiving derogatory comments from the crowd during the opening day of India vs Australia 4th Test. In a viral-going video, a spectator from the stand can be heard calling Siraj a 'bloody grub' while the pacer was fielding near the boundary rope. As the fan was sitting back in the stands, the young speedster didn't seem like hearing the nasty comment. However, he casually waved towards the group of spectators to acknowledge them. "Siraj, give us a wave, give us a wave, give us a wave. Siraj, you bloody grub," a spectator can be heard saying in the video. India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 Day 1 Stat Highlights.

According to reports in Australia media houses, debutant off-spinner Washington Sundar was also abused apart from Siraj. "The guys behind me have been calling – shouting – both Washington and Siraj grubs," a fan named Kate was quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald. Video Claiming Spectators at SCG Use 'Racial Slur' Against Mohammed Siraj During IND vs AUS 3rd Test Goes Viral.

"It started targeted at Siraj and it was a chant similar to the SCG one (in which fans sang to the tune of Que Sera, Sera but substituted the lyrics with Que Shiraz, Shiraz). But this time it was Siraj. I suspect it's not a coincidence that it's Siraj being targeted post the SCG stuff. At one point, a man in that section was heard yelling, "Siraj, give us a wave, give us a wave, give us a wave. Siraj, you bloody grub," he added.

Here's The Clip Of the Incidence!!

Mohammed Siraj was labelled a “bloody grub” by members of the Gabba crowd less than a week after the abuse allegations which marred the Sydney Test Full story 👇https://t.co/gQtnhwbxMq#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/QI1tfjRl9z — Sam Phillips (@samphillips06) January 15, 2021

For the unversed, Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah faced racial abuse during the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) which was reported with the match officials as well. Cricket fraternity including Aussie captain Tim Paine and Cricket Australia condemned the action and following the complaint, six fans were evicted from SCG.

Meanwhile, Siraj, a veteran of two Test matches, is leading India's pace attack in the fourth and deciding Test. At stumps on Day1, Australia were batting at 274/5 with Tim Paine and Cameron Green being the two batsmen at the crease. The game is indeed poised, which makes the second day crucial.

