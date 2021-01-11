Racism row ha stocked the third and penultimate Test between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). On day three of the Test, Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah alleged they were targeted with racial slurs. The Indian team then lodged the complaint with the umpires. On day four, just close to the tea break, Siraj once again complained of racial abuse and the police present at the venue then removed the group of spectators. Police Removes Few Spectators from SCG After Mohammed Siraj’s Repeated Complaint of Racial Abuse During India vs Australia 3rd Test 2021 Day 4 (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, a video is going viral which claims Siraj was racially abused during the SCG Test. The video was uploaded on January 10, that’s day four of the Test match. However, it is not known whether it belongs day four of the match or not. In the video, spectators can be heard shouting Siraj’s name who is fielding near the boundary.

While the audio in the video is not clear enough, some social media users claim to have heard racial abuse in the background. News gathering agency PTI on Sunday reported that Siraj was called a "Brown Dog" and "Big Monkey" as per a BCCI official.

Here’s the Viral Video

Fans Divided

1. There is a clear "Hey Siraj why are you so bad/black" at 13 sec. 2. Continually bullying someone for 4 days straight isn't normal or acceptable. 3. You're not on field. Just watched a flaky 15 sec video. Assuming he 'wanted to hear' sorta victim blaming is just irresponsible. — deb (@debelop3D) January 10, 2021

Unclear or clear?

Listen again. I heard it. — sbe2018@yahoo.com (@sbe2018yahooco1) January 10, 2021

Indian captain Virat Kohli condemned the racial abuse at the SCG. In a series of tweets, Kohli wanted “strict action against the offenders.” Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also reacted and said, “sport is meant to unite us, not divide us.”

