MS Dhoni became the third Indian batsman to complete 300 sixes in T20 cricket as he smashed Yuzvendra Chahal for a giant hit during the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Coming out to bat at number five at the Dubai International Stadium, the dasher had the onus to score runs at a quick. After gathering a couple of singles, Dhoni opened his arms and smashed the ball straight down the ground to collect maximum runs. With this, the wicket-keeper batsman joined Rohit Sharma (375) and Suresh Raina (311) in the elite list of Indian batsmen with 300 T20 sixes. CSK vs RCB Highlights IPL 2020.

The dashing batsman has been a match-winner in T20s ever since making his debut in the format in 2006. Despite coming lower down the order, Dhoni has played many staggering knocks which have taken opposition by storms. Six-hitting is indeed an integral weapon in the batsman’s armoury as clearing ropes hasn’t been a big deal for him. Yorkers or bouncers, slower deliveries or googlies, the legendary batsman has smashed all sorts of deliveries out of the park, and it will be interesting to see how many more maximums Dhoni will hit at the end of his career. MS Dhoni Goes Past Dinesh Karthik to Become Wicket-Keeper With Most Catches in IPL History.

Meanwhile, RCB posted 169/4 after electing to bat first at the Dubai International Stadium. Skipper Virat Kohli was the standout performer for Bangalore with an unbeaten 90-run knock while Shivam Dube played a handy cameo of 22 off 14 balls. CSK’s run chase derailed with quick wickets before Ambati Rayudu, and debutant N Jagadeesan did the repair work. Dhoni did manage to reach the prestigious landmark but fell prey to Yuzvendra Chahal while trying to up the ante. Chennai failed to make a comeback after that and eventually lost the game by 37 runs.

