MS Dhoni and records certainly go hand in hand as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain added another feather to his already illustrious hat during the clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. By dismissing AB de Villiers in the 11th over, the talismanic cricketer became the wicket-keeper with most catches in IPL history. Before the game, Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik were tied with 104 catches apiece. However, the former went past the Kolkata Knight Riders captain after taking a good catch off Shardul Thakur’s delivery. Dhoni widened the margin with Karthik even more as dismissed Washington Sundar with his 106th IPL catch. CSK vs RCB Score Updates IPL 2020.

Wicket-keeping is indeed a thankless job, and it also challenges the fitness of an individual. However, Dhoni is someone who has changed the course of many games with his prowess behind the stumps. Be it taking a mind-boggling catch or executing a lightning-fast stumping, the Ranchi-born cricketer rose to every challenge which came his way. Dhoni, in fact, is the most successful wicket-keeper in IPL history with 145 dismissals – 106 catches and 39 stumpings. Well, IPL 2020 is still in its initial half, and it will be interesting to see how many more dismissals Dhoni can execute behind the wickets. Virat Kohli is New Mr. 360-Degree! Fans Praise RCB Captain for his Sensational Knock.

Meanwhile, RCB posted 169/4 after electing to bat first at the Dubai International Stadium. Skipper Virat Kohli was the standout performer for Bangalore with an unbeaten 90-run knock while Shivam Dube played a handy cameo of 22 off 14 balls. The target is certainly a challenging and Dhoni has to come good with the bat to guide the Yellow Army over the line.

