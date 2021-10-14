The Dubai International Stadium is all set to host the penultimate clash of the IPL 2021. Chennai Super Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the finals of the IPL 2021. This is the third time that the two teams will be locking horns with each other in the IPL finals. Now, ahead of the game MS Dhoni was seen hitting the nets and was also seen slamming towering sixes under the floodlights. It seemed as if that the Chennai Super Kings captain is firing a warning at his opponents. Will Varun Chakravarthy Play Against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 Finals? Mystery Spinner’s Injury Scare Leaves the Fan Sweating!

MS Dhoni has been quite a vital member of the Chennai Super Kings. However, his bat has not done too much talking in this season. So far in the IPL 2021, the Chennai Super Kings captain has scored 114 runs from 15 matches. His highest score has been 18 runs. Needless to say that even the skipper must be drafting strategies to win the game. Now, let’s have a look at the pictures and videos of the nets session.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

MS Dhoni in conversation with Stephen Fleming

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

Last one

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

In this season, CSK has registered a win in both matches of the league game. In the first game, CSK win by 2 wickets and in the other game, the Yellow Army won by 18 runs. Both teams must be trying hard to win the contest so that they can take away the coveted trophy back home.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2021 10:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).