PSL 2026 Live Streaming in India: The 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) reaches its first weekend as the rebranded Multan Sultans prepare to face three-time champions Islamabad United. The Match 4 encounter, scheduled for tonight at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, has garnered significant attention following the high-profile arrival of Australian star Steve Smith and the appointment of Ashton Turner as the Sultans' new skipper. PSL 2026 New Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table of Pakistan Super League 11.

PSL 2026 Live Streaming in India: Where To Watch MS vs IU Online?

For cricket enthusiasts in India, the viewing situation has changed for the 2026 season. Unlike previous editions, there is currently no official television broadcast or live streaming partner available in the country.

Unofficial live coverage of the tournament is expected to be available on the Sports TV YouTube channel. Interestingly, Tapmad is claiming to provide PSL 2026 live streaming in India. However, it will be based on a paid subscription.

In Pakistan, the match will be broadcast live on A Sports, PTV Sports, Geo Super, and Ten Sports. For digital viewers, streaming is available via the Tapmad, Tamasha, and Myco apps. David Warner Calls Fellow Captains Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan and Marnus Labuschagne 'School Kids' During PSL 2026 PC (Watch Video).

Match Fact

Detail Information Fixture Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United (Match 4) Tournament HBL PSL 2026 (Season 11) Venue Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Date Saturday, 28 March 2026 Start Time 14:00 GMT / 19:00 PKT / 19:30 IST Multan Sultans Captain Ashton Turner Islamabad United Captain Shadab Khan UK Broadcaster ARY Digital / ARY Plus Pakistan Broadcaster PTV Sports / A Sports / Tapmad

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Team News

Multan Sultans enter the 2026 season under a new identity and ownership, with Gohar Shah taking over the franchise. In a bold move, the team appointed Ashton Turner, famed for leading Perth Scorchers to multiple Big Bash titles, as captain. The spotlight, however, remains firmly on Steve Smith, who makes his highly anticipated PSL debut after becoming the league’s most expensive signing this year.

Islamabad United, led once again by the experienced Shadab Khan, remain one of the most consistent sides in the tournament's history. United have bolstered their squad with international talent including Devon Conway and Mark Chapman, aiming to secure an early victory in their quest for a fourth title.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2026 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).