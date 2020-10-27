Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 48. The game will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Both Mumbai and Bangalore will enter this game with a defeat, however, that should not be a matter of concern for them as both are currently in a healthy position in the point table. Mumbai currently led by Kieron Pollard in absence of Rohit Sharma is at the top of the point table with 14 points. While RCB under the captaincy of Virat Kohli is at the 3rd spot in the point table with 14 points. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for MI vs RCB IPL 2020 Abu Dhabi weather and rain forecast along with pitch report of Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in MI vs RCB Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 48.

Mumbai Indians in their last game against Rajasthan Royals posted a target of 196 runs, in reply Rajasthan chased down the total with ease in 18.2 overs and 8 wickets in hand. RR all-rounder Ben Stokes scored a century in that game. On the other hand, RCB failed to defend the target of 146 runs as Chennai chased reached the total in 18.5 overs with eight wickets in hand. The head to head record of MI vs RCB is 16-10, where Mumbai leads Bangalore. MI vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 48.

Abu Dhabi Weather Report

Abu Dhabi Weather Report (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

The temperature at Abu Dhabi on October 28, 2020, will be around 29 degree Celsius when the MI vs RCB IPL 2020 match begins. The wind will flow at a speed of 13 km/h. The humidity will go up to 65 per cent as the day progress, therefore dew factor will come into play.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium has something for both batsmen and bowlers. However, in the recent game, we saw the track getting inclined more towards batsmen, as we saw Rajasthan chased down the total of 195 runs in 18.2 overs with just loss of two wickets. Also, as the evening progresses the pitch will support batsmen and bowlers will have a tough time to take a grip of the ball due to dew factor.

