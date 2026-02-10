Cricket

Today's Cricket Match Live: Check ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule for February 10

A guide to the three ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 fixtures scheduled for Tuesday, 10 February, headlined by the highly anticipated Group A rematch between Pakistan and the United States.

By Team Latestly | Published: Feb 10, 2026 12:00 AM IST
Today's Cricket Match Live: Check ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule for February 10

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 enters its fourth day on Tuesday, 10 February, with a slate of matches that could define the early standings in Groups A and D. While the morning and afternoon sessions feature significant regional battles in Delhi and Chennai, the evening is reserved for a high-stakes rematch in Colombo that has dominated pre-tournament conversation. Colombo Weather and Rain Forecast for Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Match.

Today’s T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: 10 February

Match No. Fixture Group Venue Time (IST)
Match 10 Netherlands vs Namibia Group A Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 11:00 AM
Match 11 New Zealand vs UAE Group D M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 3:00 PM
Match 12 Pakistan vs USA Group A Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC), Colombo 7:00 PM

Morning: Netherlands vs Namibia (Delhi)

Action begins in the capital as the Netherlands take on Namibia in a critical Group A encounter. Both teams are fighting for a potential third-place finish in a group that includes India and Pakistan, which could be vital for future rankings and automatic qualification for next editions. The Delhi pitch is expected to be high-scoring, though early morning moisture might offer some lateral movement for the seamers. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

Afternoon: New Zealand vs UAE (Chennai)

In the afternoon, Group D sees New Zealand begin their campaign against the United Arab Emirates. The UAE qualified with impressive performances in the Asian qualifiers, but facing the "Black Caps" at Chepauk will be a steep challenge. The Chennai surface is traditionally spin-friendly, a factor that New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner will look to exploit against a UAE side that relies heavily on its top-order aggression.

Evening: Pakistan vs USA (Colombo)

The day concludes with a match laden with historical weight. Nearly 20 months after the USA stunned the cricket world by defeating Pakistan in a Super Over in Dallas, the two sides meet again at the SSC in Colombo.

Pakistan enter the match following a hard-fought opening win against the Netherlands, while the USA are searching for their first points after a narrow loss to India. For Salman Ali Agha’s Pakistan, this is a chance to re-establish their authority; for the USA, it is an opportunity to prove their 2024 victory was a sign of a permanent shift in the global hierarchy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2026 12:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

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