Pakistan will be meeting New Zealand in the first T20I of the three-match series. The encounter takes place at the Eden Park in Auckland on Friday (December 18). With the countdown for ICC T20 World Cup 2020 already begun, the three T20Is hold great significance and both the teams must leave no stones turned to get on top. The visitors are jolted with a major blow as their regular skipper Babar Azam is ruled out of the series while vice-captain Shadab Khan is also struggling with a niggle. For New Zealand, Kane Williamson and Trent Boult will not participate in the opening T20I while veteran Ross Taylor has been axed. Shadab Khan To Lead Pakistan in T20Is Against New Zealand In Place of Injured Babar Azam.

Meanwhile, continue reading to find out the key players you can have in your Dream11 team for tonight’s NZ vs PAK T20I 2020 match. Dream11 fantasy gaming platform is quite popular among cricket fans who select their teams in order to win some cash. Team selection with best picks is always a winning formula in Dream11. So, find out our tips and suggestions to pick the best players for your Dream11 team for NZ vs PAK T20I 2020 match.

Glenn Phillips

The Kiwi dasher scored a 43-ball century against West Indies recently and would be raring to extend his form against Pakistan as well. The boundaries are also on the smaller side in Auckland, which will boost the youngster’s confidence even more. As Phillips will also serve as a wicket-keeper, his dismissals behind stumps will earn you even more points.

Martin Guptill

The veteran opener is a giant in this format of the game and is a must-pick in your Dream11 team. Guptill can go after the bowlers from the outset, and his knack of not giving wicket cheaply makes him even a bigger headache for the opposition. He also has a plethora of experience of playing in these conditions, which is another reason why he deserves a place in your fantasy team.

Jimmy Neesham

After a disappointing season with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Neesham went back to his prime against West Indies and played a couple of magnificent cameos. As the southpaw can also deliver with the ball, he should be inducted in your Dream11 team for the first T20I against Pakistan.

Mohammad Hafeez

The Pakistan all-rounder has indeed aged like fine wine and has gotten better with time. He has already played some staggering T20 knocks this year, and with Trent Boult not in the Kiwi batting line-up, he is a definite pick in your Dream11 team for the Auckland clash.

Shaheen Afridi

Although the bowlers are expected to have a tough time in the upcoming T20I series, Shaheen Afridi should be a regular part of your Dream11 team. The left-arm speedster can move the new ball at will, and the bucket of variations in his armoury makes him even more lethal. Hence, one can expect the youngster to shine in the first game.

