PSL Live Streaming Online in India: The ninth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024, also known as HBL PSL 9 is about to get underway on February 17. The PCB backed franchise T20 league will see the opening clash of the season between defending champions Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Apart from local and national team players, PSL 2024 will witness top quality overseas players as well. Lahore Qalandars, Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings are the six teams that will be in action in PSL 2024. PSL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Pakistan Super League Season Nine.

The PSL 2024 will be held at four venues spanned across four cities- Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi. Like other T20 leagues, PSL 2024 will be live broadcasted in India as well. To get the details related to live coverage and live streaming of the PSL 2024 in India, scroll below.

How To Watch Live Telecast of PSL 2024 in India?

Last season Sony Sports Network bagged the rights to broadcast the PSL on its channels in India. However, PSL 2024 will not be live on the network. In fact, no TV channel will provide the PSL 2024 live telecast in India. For details on PSL 2024 live streaming online continue reading. PSL 2024 Anthem ‘Khul Ke Khel’ by Ali Zafar and Aima Beg Released, Watch Video.

How To Watch Live Streaming of PSL 2024 Online?

FanCode, the OTT sports platform, will provide PSL 2024 live streaming online in India. Fans with a subscription can watch PSL 2024 live streaming on its app or website. The PSL 2024 season pass on FanCode is available for INR 149 and fans can enjoy live streaming of all the matches.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2024 11:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).