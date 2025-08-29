Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Pakistan National Cricket Team, Afghanistan National Cricket Team and UAE National Cricket Team will play in the upcoming UAE Tri-Series 2025 as part of the preparations for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. In the first match of the Tri-Series, Afghanistan will play against Pakistan. The match will be played in Sharjah and hence Afghanistan will hold an edge over Pakistan. They have been playing in these conditions for a long time, while Pakistan have recently played in Bangladesh and West Indies and they have to adapt to it quickly. Under new coach Mike Hesson, Pakistan will want to express themselves freely and impose on the Afghanistan spinners trying to control the middle overs. Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Smirks As Journalist Calls Afghanistan Second Best Team in Asia After India During PC Ahead of UAE Tri-Series 2025 (Watch Video).

Playing in the conditions of UAE, where the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 will be hosted will give an edge to all the teams as they can adapt to the conditions early on. Afghanistan meanwhile, will use their experience as an advantage to go deep in the Asia Cup. At the same time, the practice of winning will come handy which they want to start in the UAE Tri-Series. They have quality batters like Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz up their ranks. But the main difference that they can make is having sixteen quality overs of spin which can challenge any team in the world under the UAE conditions. Captain Rashid Khan will know that.

When is Afghanistan vs Pakistan UAE Tri-Series ? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The first match of the UAE Tr-Series will be a big clash, with Afghanistan clashing with Pakistan on Friday, August 29. The AFG vs PAK match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The AFG vs PAK 2025 match has a scheduled start time of 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). 'Dande Se Maarna Chahiye...' Former Pakistan Cricketer Basit Ali Lashes Out at Mohammad Haris For His Remarks on Babar Azam's Batting (Watch Video).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Afghanistan vs Pakistan UAE Tri-Series 2025?

Eurosport is the official broadcast partner in India for the UAE Tri-Series . Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan match live telecast on the Eurosport channel in the TV. For the AFG vs PAK Tri-Series match live streaming, online viewing option, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Afghanistan vs Pakistan UAE Tri-Series 2025?

FanCode has the streaming rights to the UAE Tri-Series. Fans in India can watch the AFG vs PAK UAE Tri-Series match live streaming on the FanCode app and website. But for that, fans would require either a match pass or a tour pass. Afghanistan have a conditional edge here and they are likely to win the game.

