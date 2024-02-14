The Pakistan Super League is finally back with all it's enthralling actions and cricketing fever. The PSL 2024 is scheduled to start from February 17. The PSL 9 trophy was unveiled on Tuesday, February 13 at Lahore. Now, the PSL 9 anthem featuring singer and actor Ali Zafar is released. The anthem of PSL 9 is named 'Khul Ke Khel'. 'Wo Hai Babar Azam' Mohammad Rizwan Makes Hilarious Attempt to Escape From Selfie-Seeking Fans After PSL 2024 Trophy Unveiling, Video Goes Viral!

PSL 2024 Anthem ‘Khul Ke Khel’ by Ali Zafar Released

Presenting "Khul Ke Khel," the anthem for HBL PSL 2024! 🎤🔥✨ Overcome your fears, live boldly and #KhulKeKhel 👨🏼‍🎤🌟 Are you ready for the thrill of another exhilarating HBL PSL season? 🏏🎵 #HBLPSL9 @AliZafarsays pic.twitter.com/Y5yogEKuwJ — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 14, 2024

