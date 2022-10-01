With the series tied 3-3, Pakistan and England head into the 7th and final T20I of the series on Sunday, October 2. Both these teams have played some exciting cricket so far across both the Karachi and Lahore legs and with one match to go, fans can expect one more thrilling encounter which would put a fitting end to a fantastic series. Pakistan led the series 3-2 before England battled back hard to square things in the 6th T20I a day ago. The finale is now set with both England and Pakistan going at it with the series on the line. PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs England 7th T20I Cricket Match in Lahore.

England found a hero in Phil Salt, who took apart the Pakistan bowling attack with a blistering 88-run knock from 41 deliveries. Riding on his match-winning performance, England chased down 170 in just 14.3 overs. Stand-in captain Moeen Ali did indicate that regular captain Jos Buttler might return to action in the decider. For Pakistan, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Rizwan are expected to be back in the playing XI for this important clash. The hosts would thus have both their first-choice openers in Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam going all guns blazing in this decider.

PAK vs ENG Head-to-Head in T20Is

Pakistan and England have faced each for a total of 27 T20I matches so far. England have a clear advantage when it comes to a head-to-head record with 16 wins to their name. Pakistan on the other hand, have nine victories. One match was drawn and the other ended in a no result.

PAK vs ENG 7th T20I 2022 Key Players

Captain Babar Azam's good form in the 6th T20I was a welcome sign for the hosts. Along with him, Shadab Khan would also be an important player for Pakistan. For England, Phil Salt will be crucial at the top of the order while Sam Curran would aim to put in a good shift with the ball in hand.

PAK vs ENG 7th 2022 Mini Battles

The Pakistan vs England series so far has been about many mini-battles. The clash between Mohammad Rizwan and Mark Wood would be very interesting to watch. Also, the battle between Moeen Ali and Haris Rauf can decide the outcome of this match.

PAK vs ENG 7th T20I 2022 Venue and Match Timing

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the PAK vs ENG 7th T20I on October 2, 2022 (Sunday). The match will start at 07:30 PM local time and 08:00 PM IST.

PAK vs ENG 7tth T20I 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Sony Pictures Networks holds the official broadcasting rights of England's tour of Pakistan 2022. The 7th T20I will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels in English commentary. PAK vs ENG T20I live online streaming will be available on Sony’s OTT platform SonyLiv in India. PTV Sports will telecast the game for viewers in Pakistan.

PAK vs ENG 7th T20I 2022 Likely Playing XIs

Pakistan Predicted Playing 11: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Hasnain.

England Predicted Playing 11: Phil Salt (WK), Alex Hales/Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (C), Sam Curran, David Willey, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Richard Gleeson.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2022 09:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).