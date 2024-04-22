RR vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2024: In the match number 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. The RR vs MI IPL 2024 match will begin at 07:30 PM. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in RR vs MI on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team prediction ahead of Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match 38. RR vs MI IPL 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 17 Match 38 in Jaipur.

Rajasthan Royals have been in great form and are currently on top of the IPL 2024 points table with six wins from seven matches. The Sanju Samson-led side is nearing to secure a IPL 2024 playoffs berth and a victory against Mumbai Indians will help them almost seal it. Mumbai Indians, after struggling early on, have managed to pick three wins from the last five outings, and the Hardik Pandya-led side will be looking to build a winning momentum now. RR vs MI, Jaipur Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 Clash at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

RR vs MI IPL 2024 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler (RR) and Sanju Samson (RR).

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma (MI), Suryakumar Yadav (MI) and Rovman Powell (RR)

All-rounders: Riyan Parag (RR), Hardik Pandya (MI) and Ravi Ashwin (RR).

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) and Trent Boult (RR).

RR vs MI IPL 2024 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Jos Buttler(c) and Jasprit Bumrah (vc).

RR vs MI IPL 2024 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Jos Buttler (RR), Sanju Samson (RR), Rohit Sharma (MI), Suryakumar Yadav (MI) and Rovman Powell (RR), Riyan Parag (RR), Hardik Pandya (MI), Ravi Ashwin (RR), Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) and Trent Boult (RR).

