PAK vs ENG Live Score Updates, Day 1: England will eye a series win while Pakistan will want retribution when they face each other in the third and final Test of a three-match series. The third Test will begin on August 21 (Thursday) at the Rose Bowl Ground in Southampton. England already lead the three-Test series 1-0 heading into the final match of the tour. Their remarkable victory in the opening game at Manchester was also the first time in six home Test series that England had won the first match of a Test series. Pakistan though have returned with a drawn Test series in each of their last visits to the UK and will be eager for a similar result. Meanwhile, stay tuned for the live-action of Day 1 of the third Test match. England vs Pakistan 3rd Test 2020, Southampton Weather, Pitch Report & Rain Forecast.

Pakistan will consider themselves unlucky after rain washed away the second Test, which resulted in a draw. The visitors looked better suited for the track with conditions also aiding their bowlers better. But incessant rain and bad light made only 84.3 overs possible in the first four days of the Test leaving no result other than a handshake and draw possible on Day 5. Pakistan showed great resilience with the bat and were on point with the ball for the little that play was possible in the second Test. They will hope for a similar outing in the third Test and eye a series-levelling win to maintain their strong record in England, where they have not lost a Test series since 2010. Live Cricket Streaming of Pakistan vs England 3rd Test 2020 Day 1 on Sony Six, PTV Sports: Check Live Score Online, Watch Free Telecast of PAK vs ENG Match.

England can win the series by simply avoiding a defeat. But with the ICC World Test Championship on the table, the hosts too will be gunning for a win. England are currently placed third in the WTC points table. They are 81 behind top-ranked India and 17 behind Australia. Pakistan are fifth with only two wins and 153 points from four series. Both teams are likely to name the same XI for the third Test although England could bring back Jofra Archer for Sam Curran.

Squads

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Zak Crawley.

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali(c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Fawad Alam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kashif Bhatti, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohail Khan.