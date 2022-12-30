Kane Williamson attained new levels of greatness with his splendid double hundred in what was the biggest highlight of play on Day 4 of the first Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi. The former New Zealand captain became the batter with the most double hundreds for New Zealand in Tests, surpassing Brendon McCullum. His innings did put New Zealand in a position of comfort but with Pakistan at 77/2 and still trailing by 97 runs at the end of Day 4, it is highly unlikely that we will see a result in this Test match. Earlier in the day, the Williamson-Ish Sodhi stand took the breath out of Pakistan’s bowling with their marathon partnership, which yielded 154 runs off 329 deliveries. Sodhi got a half-century of his own in the process as Tim Southee decided to declare when his side were at 612/9, at tea. For Pakistan, Abrar Ahmed had to toil hard for a five-wicket haul while his spin bowling partner Nauman Ali ended with figures of 3/185. Mohammad Wasim also took one wicket. New Zealand Awarded 5 Penalty Runs As Nauman Ali's Delivery Hits Sarfaraz Ahmed's Spare Helmet Lying On The Ground During PAK vs NZ 1st Test Day 4 (Watch Video).

With this Test seemingly heading towards a draw, Pakistan will look to take their time in overhauling the remaining 97 runs they need to make New Zealand bat. Should they lose some early wickets, fans can expect some thrill to come their way. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When is Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test 2022 Day 5? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test will be played at the National Stadium from December 27 (Tuesday). The fifth day's play of the PAK vs NZ 1st Test has a scheduled time of 10:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 29 (Friday).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test 2022 Day 5 on TV?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the PAK vs NZ Test series 2022 in India and will provide the live telecast of the matches on its channels. In Pakistan, fans can watch live telecast of this match on PTV Sports. Kane Williamson Breaks Brendon McCullum’s Record of Most Double Hundreds for New Zealand, Achieves Feat During PAK vs NZ 1st Test.

How to Get Free Online Live Streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 5 2022?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports Network will provide live Streaming of the Pakistan vs New Zealand Test series on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test 2022 Day 5 online.

