Sarfaraz Ahmed has been impressive with the bat, but he is not having best of days behind the wicket. This time during the Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test in Karachi, a delivery of left-arm spinner Nauman Ali beats the batter Kane Williamson round his legs and then passes between his legs to hit Sarfaraz's spare helmet lying on the ground behind him. The bizarre incident saw New Zealand getting awarded five penalty runs to be added to their total. Sharjeel Khan, Shan Masood Included in 22-Probables For Pakistan’s Upcoming ODI Series Against New Zealand.

New Zealand Gets Awarded Five Penalty Runs

"We have to stop for a concussion protocol?" 🤔 Five penalty runs to New Zealand after the ball hits the helmet 🪖#PAKvNZ | #TayyariKiwiHai pic.twitter.com/JtFelmUgal — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 29, 2022

