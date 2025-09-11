The Pakistan national cricket team will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign when they face the Oman national cricket team on Friday, September 12. The Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be hosted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Asia Cup 2025 match between Pakistan and Oman will begin at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans can read below to find the best fantasy playing XI prediction for Pakistan vs Oman. When is PAK vs OMA Asia Cup 2025? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read Pakistan vs Oman Match Preview.

Pakistan will be riding high on confidence after clinching the United Arab Emirates T20I Series 2025. On the other hand, Oman will be appearing in their first-ever Asia Cup, and they will look to hurt big teams in the 2025 edition of the showpiece tournament. Salman Ali Agha will lead Pakistan, whereas Jatinder Singh will captain Oman in the Asia Cup 2025 tournament. Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money in INR: Here's How Much Amount Winner and Runner-Up of Continental Cricket Tournament Will Receive.

Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Haris (PAK), Hammad Mirza (OMA)

Batters: Saim Ayub (PAK), Ashish Odedara (OMA), Fakhar Zaman (PAK)

All-Rounders: Aamir Kaleem (OMA), Mohammad Nawaz (PAK), Faheem Ashraf (PAK)

Bowlers: Samay Shrivastava (OMA), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Aryan Bisht (OMA)

Who Will Win Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Match?

The Pakistan national cricket team and the Oman national cricket team have never faced each other in a T20I match till now. Pakistan are considerably a stronger side as compared to Oman. It is expected that the Green Shirts will dominate the game and will start their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on a winning note.

